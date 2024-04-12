Don't travel to Iran or Israel till further notice: MEA

Live
India on Friday issued a travel advisory for its citizens, advising them not to travel to Iran and Israel "till further notice" due to the escalating tension in the region.
"In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indians are advised not to travel to Iran or Israel till further notice," the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"All those who are currently residing in Iran or Israel are requested to get in touch with Indian Embassies there and register themselves. They are also requested to observe utmost precautions about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.
Several other countries have also issued similar travel advisories for their citizens over the last 24 hours, warning them not to travel to the region due to security reasons.
The French Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to "refrain absolutely from travelling to Iran, Lebanon, Israeli or Palestinian territories, in the coming days."