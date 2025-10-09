  • Menu
'Don't Trust Him' Mamata warns Modi over Shah

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of behaving like an “acting Prime Minister” and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not "trust him always".

Banerjee compared Shah to Mir Zafar, the 18th-century military general who betrayed Nawab Siraj ud-Daulah in the Battle of Plassey. “Shah may one day become his (PM Modi's) Mir Zafar.

Whatever the Election Commission is doing in the name of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is at Shah’s behest,” she said. Mamata’s remarks come amid growing Opposition criticism of the Election Commission (EC), which has accused it of acting on behest of the BJP.

