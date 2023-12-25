  • Menu
Don’t want any post in INDIA bloc: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Highlights

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday again said that he does not want to have a post in INDIA bloc but only wishes that the seat sharing formula must be finalised in every state as soon as possible.

“I do not wish for any post. Leaders of other parties make statements about me but I am saying right from the beginning that I have no wish for any post.

“I just want that the seat sharing formula must be finalised as soon as possible in all states,” the Chief Minister said while interacting with the media persons.

He said that the meeting of the INDIA bloc took place in a positive manner in Delhi.

“We have decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections collectively,” the Chief Minister said.

