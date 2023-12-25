Live
- NewsClick HR head moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver, offers material info
- 12 flights diverted due to poor visibility at Hyderabad Airport
- Wouldn’t be a surprise if Nathan Lyon plays into his 40s, says Mark Taylor
- Kharge to chair meeting with J&K leaders to discuss poll preparedness
- PM Modi virtually distributes dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore
- Nadda offers prayers at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi
- Bigg Boss season 7 violence: Police detain 3 more people
- TDP lashes out at Ambati Rambabu for comments on Chandrababu’s yagam
- Investors are turning away from AP due to commission demand
- Min Srinivas Reddy gives good news to Singareni workers
Just In
Don’t want any post in INDIA bloc: Nitish Kumar
Highlights
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday again said that he does not want to have a post in INDIA bloc but only wishes that the seat sharing formula must be finalised in every state as soon as possible.
“I do not wish for any post. Leaders of other parties make statements about me but I am saying right from the beginning that I have no wish for any post.
“I just want that the seat sharing formula must be finalised as soon as possible in all states,” the Chief Minister said while interacting with the media persons.
He said that the meeting of the INDIA bloc took place in a positive manner in Delhi.
“We have decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections collectively,” the Chief Minister said.
