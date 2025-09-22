Double benefits from double-engine BJP govt: PM Modi on inaugurating projects in Arunachal

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 5,127 crore in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on Monday, calling it a "great example of the double benefits from the double-engine BJP government".

He arrived in Itanagar and laid the foundation stone for two major hydropower projects: the Heo Hydro Electric Project (240 MW) and the Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (186 MW), which will be developed in the Siyom sub-basin of Arunachal Pradesh.

Of the 13 infrastructure projects laid virtually during an event at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, two major hydro power projects with a total generation capacity of 426 MW would be commissioned by the state-owned North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO).

Addressing the large gathering, PM Modi said, "Coming here, seeing so many people along the way, children and people holding the Tricolour, this great welcome fills me with pride. The welcome was so nice that I got delayed coming here. The land of Arunachal is not only the land of the rising sun but also a cradle of patriotism."

"Just as the first colour of the Tricolour is saffron, similarly the first colour of Arunachal is saffron. Every person here is a symbol of valour and simplicity," he said.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Arunachal for "showering" him with "immense love".

"From Tawang Monastery to Namsai's Golden Pagoda, Arunachal is a confluence of peace and culture, a pride of Maa Bharti. I bow down to this sacred land," he said.

Calling his visit to Arunachal a "special" one, PM Modi said, "On the first day of Navratri, I got to see such beautiful mountains. Today, we offer our prayers to Maa Shailputri, who is the daughter of Parvat Raj Himalaya. Additionally, next-generation GST reforms have been implemented across the nation today, and GST Bachat Utsav has begun. In this festive season, people got this double bonanza."

"On top of it all, several development projects are being inaugurated in Arunachal. Today, the state has several projects in sectors including power, health, tourism, etc. This is a great example of the double benefits of the double-engine BJP government," he added, congratulating the people for the inauguration of the projects.

PM Modi met small and medium-sized traders before addressing the event. "I got a chance to see their products in their shops. I could clearly see the enthusiasm among the traders, among the manufacturers of various goods, and among the general public in such large numbers," he said.

Slamming Congress, the Prime Minister asserted that the entire Northeast "suffered greatly," but the Modi government ensured that the people here are also progressing.

"People of the Northeast fell far behind in development. When you gave me the opportunity to serve the country in 2014, I resolved to free the nation from the mindset of Congress. Our inspiration is not votes or the number of seats in any state -- it is the spirit of nation-building. Our only mantra is 'Nagrik Devo Bhavah', and those who were ignored by anyone are respected by Modi," he said.

"We regard all eight Northeastern states as forms of Goddess Lakshmi. Therefore, we cannot see this region lagging in development. The Central government is spending as much as possible on development here," he added.