Double-engine govt realising Bapu, Shastri’s vision: CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur, October 2: On the birth anniversaries of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid heartfelt tributes to both leaders on Thursday. After offering floral tributes to their portraits at the Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister recalled their invaluable contributions to the nation and expressed his gratitude, stating that the double-engine government is working to realize the dreams of Bapu and Shastriji.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, CM Yogi said, "Under his leadership, India demonstrated to the world the power of truth and non-violence during the freedom movement." He emphasized that Swadeshi was central to Gandhi’s philosophy, serving as a unifying force in the fight against foreign rule. He added, "Today, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Swadeshi has become a model for both India and the world in realizing Bapu’s vision."

The Chief Minister highlighted that Uttar Pradesh’s One District, One Product (ODOP) scheme, inspired by the spirit of Swadeshi, is achieving remarkable success. He further noted that Swadeshi is no longer confined to Khadi alone, but has become part of India’s everyday life.

From “chips to ships,” India is moving towards self-reliance, he said. Citing Uttar Pradesh’s achievements, CM Yogi mentioned the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida, which provided a global platform for the state’s products.

He also underlined that world-class defence equipment such as the BrahMos missile, AK rifles, and the Babble Scott pistol are now being manufactured in the state’s Defence Manufacturing Corridor, marking a significant step forward in Swadeshi.

To further boost this movement, the Chief Minister said that Swadeshi fairs, modeled after the International Trade Show, would be organized in every district before Diwali. He also said a 25 per cent discount on Khadi products, effective today, and urged people to gift Khadi and other Swadeshi goods during Diwali. This, he said, would not only honor artisans and craftsmen but also generate employment, promote self-reliance, and strengthen the country’s economy.

CM Yogi also recalled Gandhi’s emphasis on cleanliness, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken this value to new heights through the Swachh Bharat Mission. Under the mission, 12 crore toilets have been built across the country, ensuring women’s dignity, improving health, and saving families from financial strain. “Today, cleanliness has become both our identity and India’s brand,” he added.

Paying tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Chief Minister described him as a frontline freedom fighter, a true Gandhian, and a staunch advocate of self-reliance. He recalled how Shastriji gave the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, strengthening India’s resolve for food self-sufficiency while upholding the nation’s commitment to peace. He added, "At the same time, Shastriji made it clear that if war was forced upon India, the country would give a befitting reply."

The decisive victory in the 1965 war under his leadership, CM Yogi said, showcased India’s strength before the world.

Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, BJP State Vice President and MLC Dr. Dharmendra Singh, MLA Vipin Singh, BJP Mahanagar Coordinator Rajesh Gupta, and others were also present on the occasion.

Extending his greetings on Vijayadashami, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that festivals embody the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony—values that must be embraced in everyday life. Paying obeisance to Lord Shri Ram, he noted that the life of Maryada Purushottam continues to inspire humanity with timeless lessons of dignity, devotion, and righteousness.