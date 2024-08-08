Double murder over parking in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation over vehicle parking at an apartment here on Wednesday night, police said. The incident took place at Kalyani Plaza under Airfield police station. The victims were identified as Rashmi Ranjan Sethi (28) and his friend Julu Sethi (35), who ran a chicken counter.

Sources said there was a dispute over parking between Rashmi and the maintenance in-charge of Kalyani Plaza. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said the dispute over the vehicle parking escalated with two persons sustaining knife wounds. The locals immediately rushed the duo to Capital Hospital. While one died on the way, another succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, he said.

"We have identified some persons who are involved in the crime. Our Airfield police team has launched an operation to arrest the suspects," the DCP said.