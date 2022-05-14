Dr Manik Saha to be the new CM of Tripura post resignation of Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has resigned from his post on Saturday. He met Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday after which he resigned from the post. Dr. Manik has been made the face of new CM of Tripura. On the other hand, information is coming that Biplab Deb can be made the state president.

Biplab Deb congratulated Manik Saha for being elected the leader of the Tripura BJP Legislature Party. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde have been made observers in Tripura.Biplab Deb told the media that the party's decision is paramount for him. He left his post at the behest of the high command.A worker like me needs to work for the organization. Although he has not given any answer on the question of who will be the new CM.

Biplab Deb said that our first priority is to bring BJP back to power.We need to keep the BJP in power in Tripura for a long time. As long as we have a strong organisation and are in government, this fact only remains important.

I thank Central leadership & people of Tripura for giving me the responsibility to serve Tripura as a Chief Minister. I have wholeheartedly served my State & will always work for the betterment of my State.Tripura shall definitely march ahead in the path of devt. Jai Hind. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

