Dr V Venu new Kerala CS and Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb police chief.

Live
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala cabinet on Tuesday decided to appoint Dr V.Venu as the new chief secretary and Dr Shaik Darvesh Saheb as the new State Police chief.
Both will assume their new roles on Friday evening, after the present incumbents superannuate.
Incidentally, they both belong to the 1990 batch.
While Venu hails from Kerala, Saheb belongs to Andhra Pradesh.
In all likelihood, Venu’s wife Sarada Muraleedharan in all likelihood will succeed him in the chair when he superannuates.
Venu has held important posts in the state and Centre and is a doctor by profession, while Saheb is a professional in agriculture and also holds an MBA in finance.
Both the top officials have had a non-controversial term in office and are considered to be easily accessible.
The grapevine is Venu’s wife, had her papers not been messed up by the central authorities when she began her career, she would have become the new chief secretary.
The messing up appears to have now turned to be a blessing in disguise for the couple.