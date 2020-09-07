DRDO conducts hypersonic test with indigenous scramjet propulsion system, Defense Minister Rajnath congratulates

New Delhi: The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) today successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using an indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. On this occasion, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and its scientists and said that the institute is engaged in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of self-reliant India.

I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2020



Defense Minister Rajnath tweeted, "DRDO has successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using an indigenously developed Scramjet Propulsion System. With this success, all important technologies are now set up to progress to the next stage.



He said, 'I congratulate DRDO for this great achievement which is towards realizing PM Modi's dream of self-reliant India. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them.

