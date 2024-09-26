DRDO, IIT Delhi develop lightweight bulletproof jackets

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with researchers of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has developed lightweight bulletproof jackets with 360-degree protection, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The jackets, named ABHED (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat) have been developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT, Delhi.

The ABHED jackets were developed using polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material.

“The design configuration is based on characterisation of various materials at high strain rate followed by appropriate modelling and simulation in collaboration with DRDO,” the Ministry said.

The armour plates for the jackets have passed all necessary research and development trials as per the protocols.

“The jackets meet the highest threat levels and are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in the respective General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army. With a minimum possible weight of 8.2 kgs and 9.5 kgs for different BIS levels, these modular-design jackets having front and rear armours provide 360-degree protection,” the Ministry said.

The ministry noted that based on the selection-criteria matrix, some Indian industries were shortlisted for the Transfer of Technology and handholding.

The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industries, it added.

“The lightweight bulletproof jacket exemplifies the effective ecosystem of successful defence research and development by DRDO, academia, and the industry,” Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO.

The DIA-CoE was formed by modifying the joint advanced technology center of DRDO at IIT Delhi in 2022 to involve industry and academia in defense research and development.

It has been actively pursuing various projects on advanced technologies, involving DRDO scientists, academic researchers, and industry partners.