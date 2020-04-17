Drone monitoring hotspot goes missing

Gautam Budh Nagar: A drone that was being used for monitoring a Noida society after the spread of coronavirus, has gone missing and police have engaged more drones to find it.

The drone went missing four-five days ago and its last location was traced to the under-construction SuperTech North-I building. According to sources, the SuperTech Capetown society in Noida-75 has been declared a hotspot for the coronavirus.

Four-five days ago, the Sector-49 Police Station staff had asked for a drone to monitor the situation in the society. The Police Department had hired a drone from a private company. "A height of 130 feet was set for the drone and then the company released it.

The drone successfully delivered the view for sometime but thereafter the operator lost connection with it and despite every possible effort it could not be reconnected," a source said.