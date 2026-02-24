Moral values are life’s foundation, asserts govt advisor Chaganti

Tirupati: A value education seminar aimed at promoting moral values and social responsibility among students was held at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) auditorium here on Monday. Nearly 1,200 students from various government schools across Tirupati district attended the programme and listened with keen interest.

Delivering the keynote address State Government Advisor Chaganti Koteswara Rao offered several guidelines for leading a meaningful life. He spoke about the simple lifestyle, honesty, discipline, and cleanliness practiced by Mahatma Gandhi. He urged students to follow Gandhi’s principle that “if an individual changes, society will change,” and to apply it in their daily lives.

He also explained the physical, mental, and social harm caused by excessive mobile phone use and advised students to avoid wasting time and instead develop good habits such as reading books, playing sports, and practicing yoga. Any work without moral values is like poison and truth, discipline, respect, and service should form the foundation of every student’s life.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said students are the future builders of the nation. He noted that cultivating good habits, punctuality, and discipline at a young age would help them grow into successful individuals. Students were encouraged to use technology wisely but warned them not to become dependent on it. He added that value-based education alone can create responsible citizens. SCERT Andhra Pradesh, District Education Officer KVN Kumar, SPMVV Registrar Prof R Usha and others were present. On the occasion, students presented a ‘Guru Ashtakam’ dance performance and other cultural programmes, which received loud applause from the audience.