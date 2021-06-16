Drone survey mandatory for all National Highway projects

New Delhi: In order to enhance transparency, uniformity and leverage latest technology, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday made use of drones for monthly video recording of national highway projects mandatory during all stages of development, construction, operation and maintenance work.

As per the order, contractors and concessionaires will carry out drone video recording in the presence of the team leader of the supervision consultant and upload comparative project videos on NHAI's portal 'Data Lake', capturing various project related developments during the month.

The supervision consultants will also analyse these videos and provide their comments on the digital monthly progress reports covering various aspects of project development.

These videos will also be used by the NHAI officials during the physical inspection of the projects to check the discrepancies and rectifications made on the basis of the earlier observations.

Additionally, the project directors of NHAI will undertake monthly drone survey from the date of signing of contract agreement till the start of construction of the project at site and also on completion of the project.

The NHAI will also undertake monthly drone survey in all developed projects where NHAI is responsible for operation and maintenance.

Since these videos will be permanently stored on the 'Data Lake', they can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before arbitral tribunals and courts.

Apart from this, mandatory deployment of Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) to carry out road condition survey on the national highways to enhance quality will enhance the overall quality of the highways as NSV uses latest survey techniques such as high-resolution digital camera for 360-degree imagery, Laser Road Profilometer and other latest technology for measurement of distress in road surface.