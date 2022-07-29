Drunk driving should be fully stopped: Goa CM

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that drunk driving in the coastal state should be stopped and if needed laws will reformed to prevent accidents.

"Accidents are increasing during night time. Perhaps, they may be under influence of alcohol. 'Drunk and driving' should be fully stopped for saving lives. If needed we can bring changes in law," Sawant told reporters here, while reacting to accidents taking place in the state.

On Wednesday night, four persons were killed after the SUV they were travelling fell into the Zuari river in South Goa.

"If you check the records of accidents at night, I think almost 95 per cent accidents occur due to drinking. This has to be stopped," he said.

According to the chief minister, whenever the offenders are caught, they are fined with small amounts and let off. "This will not do, we might have to bring the changes in law to stop drunk driving completely. We need to take steps."