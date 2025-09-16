Drunk men unleash dog on protesting neighbours, attack with rods in Delhi's Subhash Park

New Delhi: A horrifying incident of violence unfolded in the Subhash Park area under Welcome Police Station limits in North East Delhi, where six individuals were injured, one of them critically, after being attacked by a group of intoxicated men who also unleashed a dog on the victims.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the accused, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, were creating a ruckus and abusing residents in the neighbourhood. When a few locals intervened and asked them to stop, the confrontation turned violent on Monday night.

Eyewitnesses said the accused began attacking people using iron rods and stones. When that wasn’t enough, one of the men allegedly brought down his Labrador dog from his apartment and incited it to attack the residents, resulting in multiple bite injuries.

"The dog bit me in 7-8 places on my body. I am in severe pain. There were three people, and they brought their dog with them. It bit many people. Six of us were seriously injured. They assaulted us and then fled," said one of the victims, speaking to the media.

Another victim, whose hand was bitten, said, "Three people were drunk and abusing my uncle. When he asked them to stop, they attacked him with rods. One of them ran inside, brought the dog and let it loose on us. We are badly hurt."

A woman who suffered a head injury from an iron rod recalled, "I was hit on the head, and there was heavy bleeding. I went blank. They kept telling their dog to attack. My father-in-law is in a critical condition with both arms fractured."

The Welcome Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS and are currently investigating. The accused are still absconding, and search operations are underway.

Authorities confirmed that five of the injured were discharged after treatment, while one remains in serious condition. The incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and the misuse of pet animals in violent confrontations.