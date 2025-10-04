DTC bus marshal held for biting off conductor’s finger

New Delhi

A DTC bus marshal was arrested for allegedly biting off the conductor’s finger following a quarrel over the route of an electric bus, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 28 when conductor Jitender Kumar Puniya (34), a resident of Munirka, was on duty with a bus that runs between Sector 62 in Noida and Dhaula Kuan.

Puniya has been working with DTC since 2019 on a contract basis, the official added.

The accused, identified as Marshal Mansingh, was arrested for biting off the finger of the conductor after a quarrel broke out between them. “The bus driver and marshal wanted to take the electric bus via the Lajpat Nagar Ring Road flyover, while conductor Jitender insisted on taking the parallel road instead. This led to an argument,” a senior police officer said.

Around 5:30 pm, the vehicle got stuck in heavy traffic near Nehru Nagar, causing a significant delay. The quarrel escalated when the bus reached Dhaula Kuan terminal around 6:30 pm.

While the driver went for tea, Puniya remained seated in the bus to eat his meal. At this point, Marshal Mansingh allegedly approached him and started an argument, hurling abuses.