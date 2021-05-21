Due To Low Pollution, The Himalayan Peaks Are Visible From Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh
There has been a significant reduction in pollution, similar to last year, as most of India is once again under lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19. Residents of an Uttar Pradesh town were treated to a view of the majestic Himalayas from their homes, as happened last year when they stayed at home to fight Covid-19.
Residents could plainly see the stunning snow-capped mountain range in Uttarakhand, which is roughly 200 kilometres away, after some heavy rains. The photographs of the snow-capped Himalayas taken from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have gone viral on social media.
One of the persons whose images and videos went viral was Dushyant Kumar, a government employee and amateur photographer from the area. He clicked the image on May 20.
While discussing the scenario he told that, "around sunset time, the Gangotri, Yamunotri and Banderpunch range of Himalayas were illuminated and were visible clearly. Last year too, this range of mountains was visible from here in April. It was a delight to see the Himalayas from Saharanpur," reported ANI.
Ramesh Pandey of the Indian Forest Services shared the view captured by Dushyant Kumar.
Ramesh also shared another soothing picture quoting,"Himalayas are visible again from Saharanpur," taken by Dr Vivek Banerjee on Twitter. The sky is clear after the showers, and the AQI is approximately 85.
Sanjay Kumar, an IAS official from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, rushed to Twitter to post a photograph of the visible mountain peaks taken by Dr. Vivek Bannerjee, a Saharanpur native who witnessed the occurrence.
For the second year in a row, the Himalayas have been seen from Saharanpur. Snow peaks were visible from the town in 2020, according to a photo published on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.
The photos went viral on the Twitter and several netizens appreciated the Himalayan snow-capped photographs with their comments.