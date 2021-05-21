Due To Low Pollution, The Himalayan Peaks Are Visible From Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

There has been a significant reduction in pollution, similar to last year, as most of India is once again under lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19. Residents of an Uttar Pradesh town were treated to a view of the majestic Himalayas from their homes, as happened last year when they stayed at home to fight Covid-19.



Residents could plainly see the stunning snow-capped mountain range in Uttarakhand, which is roughly 200 kilometres away, after some heavy rains. The photographs of the snow-capped Himalayas taken from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have gone viral on social media.

One of the persons whose images and videos went viral was Dushyant Kumar, a government employee and amateur photographer from the area. He clicked the image on May 20.

While discussing the scenario he told that, "around sunset time, the Gangotri, Yamunotri and Banderpunch range of Himalayas were illuminated and were visible clearly. Last year too, this range of mountains was visible from here in April. It was a delight to see the Himalayas from Saharanpur," reported ANI.

Dushyant Kumar, a govt employee & an amateur photographer from Saharanpur says, he has clicked pictures of the Himalayas seen from Saharanpur on May 20, due to low pollution levels following continuous rainfall for the past few days pic.twitter.com/bbN48ifCX6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2021

Ramesh Pandey of the Indian Forest Services shared the view captured by Dushyant Kumar.

This is another view captured by Dushyant Kumar IT Inspector posted in Saharanpur. https://t.co/5u1S6fn55i pic.twitter.com/CBDYt5o0tV — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 20, 2021

Ramesh also shared another soothing picture quoting,"Himalayas are visible again from Saharanpur," taken by Dr Vivek Banerjee on Twitter. The sky is clear after the showers, and the AQI is approximately 85.

Himalayas are visible again from Saharanpur. After rains, the sky is clear and AQI is around 85.

PC: Dr Vivek Banerjee #lockdown pic.twitter.com/yR6buvfX6k — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 20, 2021

Sanjay Kumar, an IAS official from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, rushed to Twitter to post a photograph of the visible mountain peaks taken by Dr. Vivek Bannerjee, a Saharanpur native who witnessed the occurrence.

What a fabulous view of snowclad Upper Himalayas more than 150kms from Saharanpur city. Two days of heavy rains across North India after Cyclone Tauktae landfall ensured all pollution in air, mist and haze is gone.. PC Dr Vivek Banerjee. @rameshpandeyifs @paragenetics pic.twitter.com/QHidB1p0c3 — Sanjay Kumar. IAS (@skumarias02) May 21, 2021

For the second year in a row, the Himalayas have been seen from Saharanpur. Snow peaks were visible from the town in 2020, according to a photo published on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

When you can see snow peaks from Saharanpur. They say it is rare to see these peaks which are 150-200 km far. I hope now people will appreciate what they were missing earlier. PC Ashutosh Mishra. pic.twitter.com/1jeGlK7LZx — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 29, 2020

