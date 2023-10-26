Live
Dussehra Air Quality In Delhi Hits 10-Year High, Blamed On Late Festival Timing
- Dussehra air quality in Delhi reaches a 10-year high due to late festival timing, with PM2.5 concentration peaking at 101 micrograms per cubic meter.
- Stringent measures and awareness campaigns are in place to curb pollution during the festive season, as experts warn of a challenging battle against deteriorating air quality.
Notably, Dussehra was celebrated on October 5 in 2022 and on October 15 in 2021. To combat the issue of air pollution during the festive season, the Delhi government had announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city last month. In addition, a public awareness campaign titled "Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao" is set to be reintroduced to discourage firecracker burning.
The deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR during the Diwali period is a recurring problem, exacerbated by unfavorable meteorological conditions and a combination of factors, including emissions from firecrackers, the burning of paddy straw, and local sources of pollution. Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at CREA, pointed out that one of the primary factors contributing to the particularly poor air quality on Dussehra this year is the festival's late timing in October, which aligns with meteorological conditions that facilitate the accumulation of pollution. This underscores the ongoing challenges Delhi faces in tackling air pollution during the festive season.