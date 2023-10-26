Dussehra Air Quality In Delhi Hits 10-Year High, Blamed On Late Festival Timing

An analysis conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has revealed that this year's Dussehra celebration in Delhi witnessed the worst air quality in a decade, largely attributed to the festival's late timing at the end of October. On Dussehra, which was observed on a Tuesday, the average concentration of PM2.5 particles in the air stood at 101 micrograms per cubic meter. This was a significant increase compared to 2022 when the concentration was 89 micrograms per cubic meter and 2021 when it was 93 micrograms per cubic meter.

Notably, Dussehra was celebrated on October 5 in 2022 and on October 15 in 2021. To combat the issue of air pollution during the festive season, the Delhi government had announced a comprehensive ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers within the city last month. In addition, a public awareness campaign titled "Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao" is set to be reintroduced to discourage firecracker burning.

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR during the Diwali period is a recurring problem, exacerbated by unfavorable meteorological conditions and a combination of factors, including emissions from firecrackers, the burning of paddy straw, and local sources of pollution. Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at CREA, pointed out that one of the primary factors contributing to the particularly poor air quality on Dussehra this year is the festival's late timing in October, which aligns with meteorological conditions that facilitate the accumulation of pollution. This underscores the ongoing challenges Delhi faces in tackling air pollution during the festive season.