DUSU polls: Students want leaders to 'work tirelessly, improve campus environment'

New Delhi: Students participating in the Delhi University Students' Union elections on Friday expressed hope that students' leaders will "work tirelessly and improve the campus environment." For most of them, this was the first opportunity to vote in the campus elections. The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections were last held in 2019. The elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented its conduct in 2022.

Tanupriya, a first-year student of Hansarj College, said they hope for the students' leaders will "work tirelessly and improve the campus environment." Aastha Verma, another first-year student of Hansraj College, said the outcome of the elections will impact not only the university's future but also their education.

Vaishali, a fresher from Miranda House, said several changes are needed to enhance the campus experience and added that the students are eagerly waiting for the promises made by students' leaders to become a reality.