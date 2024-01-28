Eagerly looking forward to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he was eagerly looking forward to the gathering of exam warriors at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC).

He also shared topics and practical tips from previous PPC programmes around making exams fun and stress-free.

The Prime Minister posted on social media on Saturday, "I am eagerly looking forward to the most memorable gathering of Exam Warriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategise on ways to beat exam stress. Let's turn those exam blues into a window of opportunities…"

"Pariksha Pe Charcha has become an annual tradition that Exam Warriors, parents and teachers all look forward to, to overcome anxiety and come out with their best," an official said

According to the Union Ministry of Education this year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 programme will be held on January 29, in a town-hall format at Bharat Mandapam here. Nearly 3,000 participants will interact with the Prime Minister in the programme.

Two students and a teacher from each of the states and UTs and winners of the Kala Utsav have been invited as special guests for the main event. Hundred (100) students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) from different parts of the country will be attending the event for the first time since inception, the official added.

The current 7th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' recorded a remarkable 2.26 crore registrations on the MyGov portal. The Ministry of Education said that it is highlighting widespread enthusiasm of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' among the students nationwide.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Pariksha Pe Charcha. He highlighted that Pariksha Pe Charcha has become an annual tradition for students, parents and teachers.