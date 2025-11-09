Ease of justice must for all, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday advocated for simplifying the language of law so that it is easily understood by the local populace and said ease of justice must be ensured for every citizen, irrespective of their social or financial background.

Addressing the inaugural function of a national conference on strengthening legal aid delivery mechanisms at the Supreme Court premises, the prime minister said that ease of justice is a precursor to ensuring social justice. Modi called for making available the court judgements and legal documents in local languages and lauded the Supreme Court for having taken significant steps in this regard. Justice must be made available to everyone, he stressed, adding that the government's legal aid defence system is helping provide ease of justice to the poor and deprived.

At the event attended by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, his successor Surya Kant, as well as other judges from the Supreme Court and high courts, Modi said social justice can be achieved only if justice reaches every citizen irrespective of his or her social or financial background. He said the government has taken several steps to improve the ease of justice and it will continue working to accelerate this process. Justice, PM Modi said, must be delivered in a language that is understood by the recipient. He noted that this principle must be considered at the time of drafting laws. When people comprehend the law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and reduces litigation.