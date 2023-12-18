Eat Jhatka meat to make Sanatan Dharma more strong: Giriraj Singh

Patna: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday asked the people to eat Jhatka meat to make Sanatan Dharma more strong.

“In Sanatan Dharma, we have a tradition of sacrifice (Bali Pratha) in worshipping Hindu gods and goddesses. The sacrifice is always done through Jhatka and we must eat Jhatka meat to make Sanatan Dharma more strong,” Singh told his supporters in his Begusarai constituency on the second day of his visit.

He asked people to take oath that they will only eat Jhatka meat and not Halal meat.

“In other religions (Islam), they follow the method of Halal. We should not follow the method of Islam,” Singh said.

He also asked the people to raise the slogan “Ek Baar Me Jhatka”.

Singh said that Sanatan Dharma is the best tradition in the world.

“Under Sanatan Dharma, people offer sugar to ants and water to Peepal trees,” he said.