EC ignoring vote theft complaints, says AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday questioned the credibility of the Election Commission, alleging its inaction in a major vote-theft scandal. AAP state president Saurabh Bhardwaj said he would reveal details proving three points: that systematic vote theft took place in Delhi, that former Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar’s role was questionable, and that current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar Gupta’s role also appears suspicious.

At a press conference, Bhardwaj produced a seven-page letter written on January 5, 2025, by then Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to Rajiv Kumar. The letter alleged that over 6,000 votes had been illegally deleted from the New Delhi constituency between December 2024 and January 2025. Atishi demanded an investigation and registration of an FIR, but no action followed. She later sent another detailed complaint, which was also ignored, Bhardwaj claimed.

He further alleged that the issues Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is raising now-about names being deleted from voter lists-were already flagged by Atishi eight months ago. However, when AAP filed an RTI seeking details of her complaint, the Commission refused to share information. “The Government of India and the Election Commission should be ashamed. A Chief Minister asked for an inquiry into vote theft, yet the Commission brushed it off as personal information. Their refusal to act or even register an FIR is deeply suspicious,” Bhardwaj said.

According to him, the Commission’s replies to the RTI were “ridiculous.” On January 9, 2025, Atishi had sent another complaint with evidence of 6,166 false applications for vote cancellations in the New Delhi constituency. But when asked through RTI what action had been taken, the Commission responded that it was “personal information.” Questions about which officer was handling the complaint and whether an FIR had been registered were met with the same answer—or no information at all.

Bhardwaj linked this pattern to Congress’s recent allegations.