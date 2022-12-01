EC seeks explanation from Mainpuri, Etawah SSPs over violations

New Delhi: The Election Commission has sought explanations from SSP Mainpuri and Etawah for violation of instructions on transfer and posting of police officers in view of the upcoming by-election to Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency of Uttar Pradesh.

With reference to the representation received from Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, the Commission headed by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, after due deliberation has directed SSP, Mainpuri to immediately relieve the Sub-Inspectors including Suresh Chand, Kadir Shah, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Satya Bhan and Raj Kumar Goswami falling under the said transfer and posting policy, from the police stations located in respective Assembly segments, wherein they are currently posted.

Moreover, the Commission directed SSP, Mainpuri to submit an explanation to the Commission as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance of Commission's extant instructions and relevant provisions of Model Code of Conduct while carrying out transfer and posting of police personnel.

The poll panel directed SSP Etawah to furnish his explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to the four SHOs of police stations of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswantnagar and Chaubiya, without prior permission of the Commission after imposition of Model Code of Conduct.

Besides, the Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh has also been directed to ensure that force deployment relating to the ongoing by-election for 21 Mainpuri Parliamentary Constituency is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police Observer, following the laid down procedure of randomization.

Randomization of local police force is a cornerstone of extant instruction of the Commission to ensure fairness.