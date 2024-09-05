Live
ECI issues notification for 3rd phase of J&K Assembly polls
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued the notification for 3rd and the last phase of the J&K Assembly polls.
ECI notification said that a total of 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Jammu shall go to polls in the third and final phase of Assembly Elections-2024.
“In Kashmir Division 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising 01-Karnah; 02-Trehgam; 03-Kupwara; 04-Lolab; 05-Handwara; 06- Langate; 07- Sopore; 08-Rafiabad; 09-Uri; 10-Baramulla; 11- Gulmarg; 12- Wagoora -Kreeri;13-Pattan; 14-Sonawari; 15-Bandipora; 16- Gurez (ST).
In Jammu Division 24 Assembly Constituencies comprising 59-Udhampur West; 60-Udhampur East; 61-Chenani; 62-Ramnagar(SC); 63-Bani; 64-Billawar; 65-Basohli; 66-Jasrota; 67-Kathua (SC); 68-Hiranagar; 69-Ramgarh (SC); 70-Samba; 71-Vijaypur; 72-Bishnah (SC); 73-Suchetgarh (SC); 74-R.S.Pura – Jammu South; 75-Bahu; 76-Jammu East; 77-Nagrota; 78-Jammu West; 79-Jammu North; 80-Marh (SC); 81-Akhnoor (SC) and 82-Chhamb are scheduled to go to polls in the 3rd phase of the electoral process.
The last date for filing nominations is September 12, 2024 (Thursday). Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on September 13, 2024 (Friday) and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 17, 2024 (Tuesday).
The notification added that the polling day for these Assembly constituencies is scheduled for October 01, 2024, (Tuesday) and the Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.
Voting for the first phase is scheduled on September 18 and for the second phase on September 25. The counting date is October 8.