ECoR commissions ROH facility at Sarla station

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has successfully commissioned a new freight train examination and routine overhauling (ROH) facility at Sarla station in Odisha.The project, executed by RITES Limited in collaboration with Gati Shakti Unit (GSU) of Sambalpur railway division, involved an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore and was completed in June, ECoR sources said on Monday.

The development of the freight depot at Sarla station aims to enhance operational performance and support regional industrial growth, it said.The project includes a new ROH shed, a G+1 station building, an electric substation, offices, a trainee hostel and two examination lines at a cost of Rs 160 crore.

Additionally, the GSU unit has developed an extra loop line and two freight examination lines at an approximate cost of Rs 40 crore. Full electrification of these lines was recently completed, the sources said.

The yard has a monthly capacity to handle 90 to 100 train examinations and ROH of 100 wagons, significantly boosting loading performance while improving safety and reducing the turn-around time (TAT) of aluminum-carrying wagons by 30 per cent, it stated.

The Sambalpur division, one of the fastest growing divisions in Indian Railways, plays a crucial role in serving the key industries of the region, including steel, aluminium and coal sectors.

The development of the freight depot at Sarla station was essential to improve operational performance and support industrial growth in the region. Prior to this development, the absence of nearby freight train examination facility forced rakes to be examined at distant locations, affecting the efficiency of operations.

In a first for Indian Railways, the ROH and sick line work are being operated on an outsourcing model, with skeletal department staff ensuring efficient operation of the freight depot. The development of freight depot at Sarla station is expected to stimulate economic growth in Sambalpur region by attracting industrial and commercial activity, while also creating jobs. The proximity of the facility to major industrial hubs such as Jharsuguda and nearby sidings enhances the operational efficiency of freight operations in the region.

With the commissioning of the new Sarla yard, the East Coast Railway is now well-positioned to support the expanding industrial landscape of Odisha, contributing to the region’s economic prosperity and ensuring smoother and efficient freight operations across the Indian Railways network.