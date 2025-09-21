ECoR GM inspects BBSR-Berhampur stretch

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway General Manager, Parmeshwar Funkwal, conducted an inspection of the Bhubaneswar–Berhampur rail section. He reviewed the ongoing Amrit Station redevelopment projects at Berhampur and Balugaon railway stations. Funkwal assessed amenities at multiple stations along the route to ensure improved facilities for passengers.

The GM examined safety measures related to train operations and infrastructure throughout the rail section. He urged the officials to accelerate the progress of all ongoing works and take necessary steps to complete them within the scheduled time-frame while giving priority to passenger convenience and operational safety.

Funkwal was accompanied by Alok Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager of Khurda Road Division, principal heads of departments of East Coast Railway and other branch officers.