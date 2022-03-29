ECoR GM inspects Nayagarh-Jakhapura rail section

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) General Manager Archana Joshi on Monday conducted the annual inspection between Nayagarh (Keonjhar) - Jakhapura section of Khurda Road division.

She inspected stations, colonies, bridges, curves; level-crossing gates running room, accident relief train, accident relief medical equipment, railway hospital and ongoing works. She went round stations including Keonjhargarh, Harichandanpur, safety assets like track, level-crossings, bridges, point and crossings.

During the inspection, the railway infrastructure was inspected thoroughly and improvements required for betterment of service was assessed.

She inaugurated staff quarters, children park, tower wagon shed & OHE depots at various places.

Joshi reviewed the passenger amenities including platforms, booking office, waiting hall, VIP lounges. She advised officials to constantly monitor the amenities. She met public at different stations and received grievances and suggestions for improving facilities.

Later, Joshi reviewed the ongoing works at Bhubaneswar new station, road communication to the station along with other safety and security works to be expedited.

She was accompanied by Khurda Road Divisional Railway Manager Rinkesh Ray and branch officers.