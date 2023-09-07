Ecosystem of conflict profiteers dismantled: J&K Lt Governor

Live
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, secessionists has been dismantled and there is a strong yearning among all sections for peace, prosperity and accelerated development.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, secessionists has been dismantled and there is a strong yearning among all sections for peace, prosperity and accelerated development.
The Lt.Governor said while laying foundations for various development projects at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.
"Many cities and towns of J&K today exhibit impressive manifestations of all-round development. We have dismantled the ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, secessionists and there is a strong yearning among all sections for peace, prosperity and accelerated development," the Lt. Governor said.
The Lt. Governor appealed to the people to remain vigilant against the divisive elements in the society.
It is also the duty of every citizen to protect the public property and the tangible cultural heritage, he added.
Responding to the demands projected by the public representatives, the Lt. Governor assured that the government will explore every possibility to address the genuine demands in a time-bound manner.