ED arrested two Chinese nationals for hawala Racket case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate took major action on Sunday and arrested two Chinese citizens on charges of money laundering. The names of Chinese citizens are Charlie Peng and Carter Li. Both were living in Delhi, running a huge hawala racket for Chinese companies, causing loss of crores of revenue to the Indian government. The Income Tax Department raided the locations of Charlie Peng last year. After this, a special team of Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Peng recently.

The ED had filed a money laundering case against Charlie in August. The ED had been investigating all of Charlie Peng's suspected transactions for so long. The investigation also revealed that Peng was not only in hawala business in India but also spying on the Tibetan religion guru Dalai Lama.

Charlie was running fake hawala networks in India. Charlie had registered a company named Invin Logistics India Private Limited at the address of the firm Spring Plaza located at Sector 59 Golf Course Road in Cyber ​​City Gurugram, Delhi NCR. However, according to the manager of the plaza, there was no Chinese company here. Similarly, he was operating money by operating fake companies through fake addresses.

The Income Tax Department conducted raids on August 12 against Peng and some of his alleged associates, including Indian and bank personnel. Income tax officials raided at least two dozen premises including Peng's premises in Gurugram. Officials said the ED had taken cognizance of the evidence and action of the Income Tax Department and the FIR of the Special Unit of Delhi Police against Peng before registering a criminal money laundering case against Peng.

According to sources, Peng is accused of possessing a fake Indian passport and the Income Tax authorities had said that he had created a network of pseudo-companies in the last two-three years to move money from China. He said that his business was to import and export medical and electronic goods and some other items for show.