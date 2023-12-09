ED conducted raids at residence of Bihar’s topper scamster

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted raids at the residence and a college build by Bihar’s topper scamster Amit Kumar alias Baccha Yadav.

The ED officials searched the residence of the accused in Kiratpur Rajaram and also in Bhagwanpur block where the accused has constructed the college.

In 2016, Amit Kumar was involved in Bihar topper scam when candidates passed various examinations having forged documents. He is also accused of constructing buildings on the lands seized by ED.

The ED officials said that they have seized various documents from the accused.

Earlier, the ED had attached 42 dismil land (18293.52 sq. ft) in Bhagwanpur and also installed a board as well. Despite that, Amit Kumar started the construction on the land.

The 42 dismil land was registered in the name of Amit’s father Rajdeo Rai in Kiratpur Mauja. The ED had seized the property under money laundering act on October 15, 2018.

The ED Additional Director Rajiv Ranjan had lodged an FIR on November 18 in Bhagwanpur police station while informing the police in Patna and district magistrate of Vaishali as well.

"We have received an application from ED and accordingly registered FIR against Amit Kumar following verification of land where he had illegally constructed the building. The investigation is underway,” Paramhans Kumar SHO of Bhagwanpur said.

The raids were underway at Kumar’s house located at Kiratpur Rajaram locality when this report was filed.