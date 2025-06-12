ED conducts raids in Delhi, Raj, Gujarat in ₹2,700 cr money laundering case involving real estate scheme

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a massive crackdown on Thursday in connection with a Rs 2,700 crore money laundering case involving a real estate scheme. The ED conducted raids at approximately 24 locations across Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

According to agency sources, the ongoing investigation is linked to a large-scale financial fraud related to a real estate scheme named Red Nexa Evergreen.

In Rajasthan, ED teams carried out operations in cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu.

Simultaneous raids were also conducted in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and parts of Delhi. The crackdown is being executed under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Red Nexa Evergreen project reportedly lured investors with promises of high returns or property allocations — either flats, land, or premium rates after a fixed tenure.

Allegations suggest that a significant number of investors were duped in the process.

Rajasthan Police had earlier registered an FIR against multiple individuals involved in the fraudulent scheme.

The ED's investigation aims to uncover the financial trail and identify key beneficiaries of the scam. More details are expected to emerge as the search operations continue.

The investors in this project were lured to invest their money till a particular time and told that they can get plots and flats in return for their investments.

However investors were duped as none of the promises were allegedly fulfilled.

In the end the frustrated investors filed many FIRs in this regard.

The raids have been conducted keeping money laundering in mind, said officials.

Once the search operation is done, action will be taken against those involved in the fraud.

Rajasthan police were acting in the matter till now, however now that the ED has come into the picture, fresh facts are expected to come out soon in the case, said sources.