ED files supplementary chargesheet in demonetisation scam

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Sanjay Jain and 13 others before a Special PMLA Court in Kolkata in connection with converting demonetised currency notes amounting to Rs 7.76 crore.

The ED has made a prayer for the conviction of the accused and confiscation of properties worth Rs 4.80 Crore. The court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR and a charge sheet filed by the CBI against Jain and others in connection with converting demonetised currency notes amounting to Rs 7.76 crore into legal tender by fraudulently opening proprietorship firms and their bank accounts with the help of Amitesh Sinha, the then Deputy Manager at Axis Bank, Burrabazar Branch, Kolkata.

"Jain, in collusion with Amitesh Sinha, was found to have received an amount of Rs 7.76 crore in demonetised currency notes from other persons. They subsequently deposited this cash into illicitly opened bank accounts and transferred the funds to multiple beneficiaries," said the ED.

Earlier, the ED had attached assets in the form of bank accounts and immovable properties worth Rs 3.45 Crore by issuing a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO) in 2019 and later filed a prosecution complaint in August 2020.

Further, the ED attached other assets worth Rs 1.34 Crore by issuing another PAO in March 2022. Both the PAOs were confirmed by the adjudicating authority, PMLA.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.