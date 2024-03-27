Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
ED issues third summons to Mahua Moitra in FEMA violation case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a third summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case, a source said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a third summons to Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra for questioning in connection with a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case, a source said on Wednesday.
Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha last year in December, has been asked to appear before the ED on Thursday at the ED Headquarters in Delhi, according to sources.
The summons comes after she failed to comply with two earlier summons, missing scheduled appearances on March 11 and February 19.
ED sources said that Moitra has been asked to furnish certain documents pertinent to foreign investments linked to the ongoing investigation.
Moitra had been embroiled in a controversy over allegations of receiving cash in exchange for putting up queries in the Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.