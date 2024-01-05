Live
Just In
ED officials attack: Will take constitutional action, says Bengal Guv
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday said that he will take appropriate actions as per constitutional provisions against the attackers who attacked ED and CAFP teams who attempted to raid TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan’s residence at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
“It is the responsibility of the state government to prevent such barbaric acts. But in case the state government fails to initiate action as per its responsibilities, right steps as per the constitutional provisions will be taken at the right time,” the Governor said.
He also issued a note of caution to the state government to be ready to face the consequences if the latter fails to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities.
“The state government should take the responsibility in preventing such barbaric acts. The state government should understand the ground-level realities or else it should be ready to face the consequences,” the Governor said.
His statement comes after Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court, observed that the constitutional structure in West Bengal is collapsing and also questioned why the Governor is not making any statement in the matter.
Meanwhile, three ED officials who were injured in the attack have been hospitalised at a private hospital in Kolkata. The head injuries of one of the three ED officers, Rajkumar Ram, is said to be serious.
The medical team also carried a CT scan of Ram for any internal injuries while he had few stitches due on his head.
The two other ED officials who are admitted at the same hospital have been identified as Ankur Dutta and Somnath Dutta.