Education as a bridge between creativity, industry and access

The Budget’s integrated vision of education—where infrastructure, creativity, and employability converge to prepare learners for a global economy.

Dr. Lokanath Mishra, Professor (Accounts & Finance), Institute of Management, JK Lakshmipat University

“The Union Budget 2026 envisions a future-ready education ecosystem that bridges creativity, industry and access. Recognising the rapid expansion of the Indian design industry, the government proposes a new National Institute of Design in East India to nurture design talent and regional opportunity.

Support for five university townships developed with states will create integrated academic zones aligned with industrial growth. With girls’ hostels in every district, expanded labs in thousands of schools, and innovation-oriented institutes across sectors, the Budget reinforces the idea that education should unlock both potential and employment.”