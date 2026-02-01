Education Linked to Employability

Higher education providers welcome the Budget’s focus on skills and employability.

Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education

This Budget makes a strong push towards building a future-ready workforce aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047. Initiatives such as university townships near industrial corridors and the Education to Employment Committee reflect a practical approach to bridging learning and employability.

The reduction in TCS on education expenses will further encourage participation in higher education and upskilling.