  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Education Linked to Employability

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 5:10 PM IST
Education Linked to Employability
X

Higher education providers welcome the Budget’s focus on skills and employability.

Ranjita Raman, CEO, Jaro Education

This Budget makes a strong push towards building a future-ready workforce aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047. Initiatives such as university townships near industrial corridors and the Education to Employment Committee reflect a practical approach to bridging learning and employability.

The reduction in TCS on education expenses will further encourage participation in higher education and upskilling.

Tags

Union Budget 2026–27Higher Education and SkillingEmployability FocusEducation to EmploymentViksit Bharat 2047
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Budget 2026 to boost education and employment creation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Budget 2026 to boost education and employment creation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

National News

More
Share it
X