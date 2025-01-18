Education system hit as teachers sent on deputation

Rayagada: The education system in Rayagada district is getting affected as 431 teachers in 11 blocks are on long-term deputation leaving their schools where they were originally posted understaffed.

According to government regulations, deputations are permitted only in emergency cases with prior approval from the District Collector. The deputed teachers are expected to return to their original postings within a few days. However, many teachers, who were appointed in schools in rural areas between 2013 and 2015, have reportedly secured extended deputations in urban areas.

Sources said there are a significant number of teachers on deputation across the district. They are as follows: Kashipur (79 teachers), Muniguda (41), Kolnara (35), Kalyansinghpur (56), Chandrapur (32), Bissamkatak (21), Gunupur (20), Padmapur (27), Rayagada (95), Ramanaguda (18) and Gudari (7).

Many of these deputations were executed without proper procedure, sources added. Some deputed teachers are allegedly prioritising administrative tasks or participation in government committees over teaching duties.

The situation has sparked off outrage among the locals with Rayagada MLA Appalaswamy Kadraka raising the issue in the Assembly. But no substantial action has been taken by the department concerned to address the problem.

District Education Officer Basanta Kumar Nayak said deputations were carried out to meet the requirements of certain schools and only after receiving appropriate permissions. The growing discontent among parents and educationists has led to demands for accountability. Stakeholders are urging the government to take swift action to ensure equitable teacher distribution across all schools, prioritising the educational needs of rural children.