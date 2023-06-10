Live
- Chidambaram hits out at BJP for 'absolute intolerance to any criticism'
- Apex court to hear plea for cancellation on June 13
- BJP, Congress gears up for election in Madhya Pradesh, launches poll campaign
- Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
- Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit
- Tanla set to buy ValueFirst Group
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 June 2023
- Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen
- School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO
- Stock markets drift lower for 2nd session
Efforts to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC
The time has come to use technology-driven methods such as e-postal ballot to allow eligible overseas Indian voters to participate in elections here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.
New Delhi: The time has come to use technology-driven methods such as e-postal ballot to allow eligible overseas Indian voters to participate in elections here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Friday.
“Timely and continued delivery of credible electoral outcomes since 1952 was an important ingredient of worldwide acknowledgement of India's comprehensive national power, especially in an era of democratic backsliding," he said.
Kumar made these remarks while addressing the 2022-batch Indian Foreign Service officer-trainees on the theme "India-the Mother of Democracies and Role of ECI" at the Nirvachan Sadan here.
The Election Commission’s proposal to facilitate electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETBPS) for overseas Indian voters is under discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs to "iron out" logistical challenges involved in its implementation, the government told Rajya Sabha in March this year. The total number of overseas electors as on January 1 this year stood at over 1.15 lakh.