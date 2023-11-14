  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Either 'pro-Palestine' rally or showdown with Police: Kerala Cong unit

Either pro-Palestine rally or showdown with Police: Kerala Cong unit
x
Highlights

Virtually ignoring the district Collector's denial of permission for a 'pro-Palestine' rally in Kozhikode on November 23, the Congress in Kerala on Tuesday expressed its determination to go on with its agitation.

Thiruvananthapuram : Virtually ignoring the district Collector's denial of permission for a 'pro-Palestine' rally in Kozhikode on November 23, the Congress in Kerala on Tuesday expressed its determination to go on with its agitation.

According to sources, the Collector refused permission as the Nava Kerala Sadasu (a meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the entire state cabinet is meeting people) is scheduled in Kozhikode for November 25 at the same venue.

What irked the Congress was the response of State Tourism Minister P.A.Mohammed Riyas who said the Congress rally can be held elsewhere as the state government event was finalised long back.

An adamant State Congress president K.Sudhakaran asserted that the event will take place at any cost as it planned earlier. "Either the rally will take place or a war with the Police, if they create trouble," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X