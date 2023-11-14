Live
Either 'pro-Palestine' rally or showdown with Police: Kerala Cong unit
Virtually ignoring the district Collector's denial of permission for a 'pro-Palestine' rally in Kozhikode on November 23, the Congress in Kerala on Tuesday expressed its determination to go on with its agitation.
According to sources, the Collector refused permission as the Nava Kerala Sadasu (a meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the entire state cabinet is meeting people) is scheduled in Kozhikode for November 25 at the same venue.
What irked the Congress was the response of State Tourism Minister P.A.Mohammed Riyas who said the Congress rally can be held elsewhere as the state government event was finalised long back.
An adamant State Congress president K.Sudhakaran asserted that the event will take place at any cost as it planned earlier. "Either the rally will take place or a war with the Police, if they create trouble," he said.