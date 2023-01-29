Elaborate traffic arrangements in place for Beating Retreat

New Delhi: Delhi Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of the Beating Retreat ceremony which will be held on Sunday (January 29) at Vijay Chowk in the national capital as part of the week-long Republic Day celebrations, said an official on Saturday. According to an advisory issued by traffic police, the movement of traffic restrictions will be put in place on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m and Vijay Chowk will remain closed for traffic.

"The vehicles will not be allowed on Rafi Marg between Sunehri Masjid roundabout and Krishi Bhawan roundabout, beyond Dara Shikoh roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid towards Vijay Chowk. Traffic will be restricted on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and 'C' Hexagon," the advisory said.

The traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes like Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Madarsa T-Point, Lodhi Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Minto Road etc.

The advisory further said that the buses will be diverted from their normal routes from 2 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. on Sunday to facilitate the vehicles of invitees and spectators and to avoid traffic congestion on roads around the venues of the ceremony and India Gate.

Parking will be available for those coming to see illumination at Vijay Chowk behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon (after 8 p.m.), the advisory said.