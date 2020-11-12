X
Elderly woman killed as fire breaks out in West Bengal's Kalighat slum

Kolkata: An elderly woman was burnt to death and her nephew severely injured when a fire broke out at a slum in Kolkata's Kalighat area in the early hours of Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

The fire broke out at Potuapara slum, a century-old potters' neighbourhood at Kalighat, at a stone's throw from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence.

Victim Diva Pal's nephew Rajib Pal received serious burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

According to fire brigade sources, four fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a hotel near City Centre-2 at Chinar Park late Wednesday night. Three fire tenders doused the flames at the commercial property.

