Election Commission directs political parties, strictly follow corona rules

New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued an advisory to political parties in which it has asked them to follow the guidelines of Covid-19 during the election campaign. It said that the Commission has seriously considered the ongoing laxity by parties and candidates to maintain discipline in the crowd.

The three-phase assembly elections to be held in Bihar are to begin later this month. Despite the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, rules related to Covid-19 are flying in the election rallies. Also, social distancing is also not being followed.

The Commission has also decided to send a special team to Bihar in view of these conditions. This party will keep an eye for strict adherence to these rules during elections. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the special party will monitor the situation from the nomination to the election in the election.