Election Commission Extends Voter List Revision; Draft Roll To Be Released On December 16

The Election Commission of India has prolonged the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by an additional week across 12 States and Union Territories, giving residents more time to confirm that their names and details are correctly recorded in the voter lists ahead of upcoming elections. The updated schedule applies to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, replacing the earlier timeline issued by the Commission.

Under the revised plan, the enumeration period and the restructuring of polling stations will now continue until December 11, 2025. The preparation of the control table and the draft electoral roll is scheduled between December 12 and 15. The draft roll will be published on December 16, providing a month-long window—from December 16, 2025, to January 15, 2026—for citizens to submit claims or raise objections regarding entries. During this period, Election Returning Officers will simultaneously review claims, objections, and enumeration forms through a structured notice and verification phase that runs until February 7, 2026.

The Commission said the extension aims to improve the accuracy and inclusiveness of electoral rolls and urged people in the affected regions to utilise the extra time to verify their information to ensure they can exercise their voting rights in future elections.