Rare surgical procedure performed at SIMS hosp

Anantapur: At the newly constructed SIMS (Sainath Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital on Ballari Road, Syndicate Nagar, Rachnapalli in Anantapur district center, surgical gastroenterologist Dr N Mohammed Shahid performed a rare and critical operation.

Rizwan, a tractor mechanic by profession from Guntakal town, had been addicted to alcohol for the past five years, resulting in severe damage to his pancreas.

Rizwan had previously undergone surgery in Kurnool for this condition.

However, pus-filled fluid accumulated around his pancreas, leading to an infection.

When Rizwan approached several hospitals in Anantapur for treatment, many doctors refused to perform the operation again, stating that the treatment would be difficult.

When Rizwan, who was in a life-threatening condition, consulted the doctors at the newly constructed SIMS Hospital on Ballari Road in Anantapur—specifically Surgical Gastroenterologist Dr N Mohammed Shahid, Dr Sanjana, Dr Vijay Kumar, and Arun—they informed him that a difficult operation was necessary.

However, when Rizwan's relatives requested that the operation be performed regardless, Dr Mohammed Shahid and his critical care team, including, agreed to undertake the challenging surgery.

The complex surgery was successfully performed on the January 14th. Rizwan recovered from his life-threatening condition and was discharged on the January 20th.