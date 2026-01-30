Man attempts suicide at village secretariat in Nandyal, probe on

Nandyal: A disturbing incident has come to fore on Thursday from Billalapuram village secretariat in Nandyal mandal, triggering concern among officials and locals.

Madhu Shekhar, working as a Digital Assistant at the village secretariat, allegedly attempted suicide inside the office bathroom on Wednesday.

Alerted by his prolonged absence, fellow employees rushed to the spot and found him lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

He was immediately shifted to Nandyal Government General Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors provided first aid before referring him to Kurnool for advanced treatment due to severe blood loss.

According to police and family members, Madhu Shekhar is the elder son of Mallamma and Chinna Balaiah of Jillella village in Gospadu mandal.

He had served as a Digital Assistant in Nehru Nagar, Gospadu mandal, for nearly six years and was transferred to Billalapuram during last year’s transfers.