Election Commission Meets BSP Chief Mayawati to Discuss Electoral Process

New Delhi: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, held an interaction today with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) delegation led by its National President, Kumari Mayawati, at Nirvachan Sadan, New Delhi.

The meeting focused on issues related to electoral roll revisions and the training of booth-level agents.​This interaction is part of the Election Commission of India's ongoing initiative to engage regularly with national and state political parties, aiming to strengthen the electoral process through collaborative dialogue. Such meetings provide a platform for political parties to share their suggestions and concerns directly with the Commission.​

During the discussion, Mayawati highlighted concerns regarding the accuracy of electoral rolls and emphasized the need for comprehensive training programs for booth-level agents to ensure fair and transparent elections. The Commission acknowledged these concerns and reiterated its commitment to addressing them within the existing legal framework.​

The ECI has previously conducted 4,719 all-party meetings, including 40 by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), 800 by District Election Officers (DEOs), and 3,879 by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), engaging over 28,000 representatives from various political parties. These interactions aim to resolve pending polling booth-level issues and enhance the overall electoral process.















