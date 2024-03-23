Live
- IPL 2024: Punjab Kings win toss, elect to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
- Kriti Sanon’s spontaneous acceptance highlights hilarity of 'Crew' script
- Ankita Lokhande’s selfless gesture wins hearts
- Kartik Aaryan embarks on spectacular song sequence for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’
- Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa shares insights into portraying Lord Hanuman
- Raveena Tandon sheds light on corporate challenges faced by women
- Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer launch set for Mar 26
- Daily Forex Rates (23-03-2024)
- Yarlagadda Venkatrao welcomes Lokesh at TDP workshop
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy warns people not to vote for Madhusudan Reddy
Just In
Election Commission seeks hooch tragedy report in Punjab
Highlights
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought an immediate report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) in the Sangrur hooch tragedy through the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought an immediate report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) in the Sangrur hooch tragedy through the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
As per the Commission, around 20 people have died and 20 are under treatment in various hospitals in Sangrur and Patiala districts.
The state CEO had written a letter to the Chief Secretary and the DGP to send a preliminary report and a detailed report on Saturday regarding the entire event.
At least 18 people have died and three others were hospitalised on Wednesday after consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT