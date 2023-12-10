Election results in states 'unprecedented', no one expected loss in Chhattisgarh: Congress

Congress defeat in the three Hindi heartland states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan was "unprecedented" as it was expecting to win in two states at least, a party source said.

The source said that the party had held four back to back review meetings to discuss the losses in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

He admitted that the results in the four states were "unprecedented" and no one expected to lose in Chhattisgarh.

However, the source said that polarisation was witnessed on ground in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The source also said that the party was expecting 90 seats in Rajasthan as anti-incumbency was not there but there was anger against many of the sitting MLAs. He also admitted that the party was on defensive mode in Rajasthan due to two camps.

"However, we were never not defensive in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. But in Chhattisgarh, we lost in all the tribal belts," he said.

The source also said that the party does not have much time left for the 2024 general election.

He said that in March's first week, the election dates would be announced and they have only two and half months left, thus preparations have started for Lok Sabha polls.

Asked about if the caste based census issue, which was raised prominently by the party, was rejected by the people, the source said: "Results are not rejection of the issue."

He also said that the Congress was expecting two-two scenario in state assembly polls.

About party Rajya Sabha member Dheeraj Sahu, from whose premises Income Tax has recovered more than Rs 200 crore, the source said, "We have no link to his distilleries, explanation has been sought from him."

To another question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi being most popular leader, the source said that it is a bogus survey.