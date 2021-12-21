Electoral reforms bill gets Lok Sabha nod

New Delhi: The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which seeks to link electoral rolls with the Aadhaar ecosystem to weed out duplication, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday amid protest by Opposition.

Introducing the bill, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the legislation will end bogus voting in the country and make the electoral process more credible. Rijiju introduced the bill even as MPs from the Congress, DMK and TMC were standing in the Well of the House, shouting slogans against the government. Opposition parties led by Congress opposed the bill, saying it will infringe the fundamental rights of citizens. They also alleged that the bill will violate the Supreme Court judgment on Aadhaar and demanded the bill be sent to a Standing Committee.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3 pm for the second time till 3 pm as Opposition parties continued their protests on various issues, including the suspension of 12 members of the House.

The ruling BJP on Monday accused the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha of working with the "mantra of disturbance and disruption" and said they do not want the House to function after leaders of five opposition parties did not attend a meeting called by the government to break the deadlock over the suspension of 12 members.

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said it is clear that the Opposition is not interested in running the House, and they have nothing to offer except disturbance and disruption.